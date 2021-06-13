Lawrence (Larry) Horstman

June 8, 2021

Lawrence (Larry) Horstman, 84, passed away on June 8, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska, after recently being diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. Larry was born in 1936, in Lincoln to Ralph and Rose (Runge) Horstman. Larry graduated from Lincoln High School in 1954. He received his Bachelor's degree in Education and his Master's degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

Larry taught secondary education, including Physical Sciences, History, Government, PE, Drivers Education and coached at Table Rock, Cedar Rapids, Utica, Sprague-Martell, Elmwood, and Palmyra, for a total of 40 years. He was devoted to his students and athletes and felt extraordinarily blessed to impact the lives of young people. He counted each one as a friend. He retired in 2002, and spent time substitute teaching in the Lincoln and Palmyra Public Schools.

In 1999, Larry married Patti (Crawford) Horstman, and the two of them enjoyed a fairytale life for 22 years-spending time with their daughter, Jacey; traveling; and enjoying sporting events, concerts, and going to plays. He loved the Lied Center. Together they attended Our Saviour's Lutheran Church and volunteered with the Feast Ministry and Meals on Wheels.

He was devoted to his church, his family, and has a wide circle of beloved long-time friends. He especially loved spending time with Rika, his Schnoodle. Larry loved to exercise, was an avid golfer, and enjoyed Major League Baseball. Larry was a faithful Christian and shared his faith easily with others. He loved his Thursday morning Men's Book Group, and had wonderful friends there.

Larry is survived by his Wife, Patricia (Crawford) Horstman, Lincoln; Daughter, Jacey Rader, Lincoln; Brothers-in-law, Arnold (Sharon) Wells, Don McCord, Jim (Sue) Crawford; Nieces and their families, Barbara (Andrew) Wienckowski, Mary Horstman, Rhonda (Steve) Purbaugh, Shaunie (Jeff) Crandon, Leslie (Jeff Faris), Ronda (Craig) Buchanan, Linde Walter, Shelly (Rod) Simonson, Jamie (Jon) Panning; as well as numerous Great Nephews and Nieces. Larry also leaves behind his beloved dog, Rika.

Larry was preceded in death by his Parents, Ralph (Bud) and Rose Horstman; Brother, Roger Horstman; Brother and Sister-in-law, Ronald and Alice Horstman; Sister-in-law, Rosalee (Crawford) McCord, Parents-in-law, Doyle and Anna Jane Crawford; Nieces, Kathy Horstman Bratt and Dana McCord; and Great-nephew, Luke Andrew Wienckowski.

Memorials in lieu of flowers to TeamMates Mentoring and Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. A Service of Resurrection and Remembrance will be held at Southwood Lutheran Church 4301 Wilderness Hills Boulevard in Lincoln, Nebraska, at 1:30pm, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Masks are required by the church and no reception will follow the service due to COVID restrictions. Condolences may be left at roperandsons.com