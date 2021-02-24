Lawrence Louis Rezac

September 9, 1928 - February 22, 2021

Lawrence Louis Rezac, 92 of Valparaiso, Sep. 9, 1928 - Feb. 22, 2021. Family Only, Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday (2/25) 10:00 am at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, (637 Iver St. Valparaiso, NE 68065) Public Visitation and Rosary, Wednesday (2/24) 2-4 pm with a 4 pm Rosary, all at the church. Interment with Military Honors at St. Vitus Cemetery in Touhy. Memorials to the Marian Sisters of the Diocese of Lincoln, or in care of the family for future designations. Condolences to www.marcysvoboda.com