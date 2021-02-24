Menu
Lawrence Louis Rezac
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE

Lawrence Louis Rezac

September 9, 1928 - February 22, 2021

Lawrence Louis Rezac, 92 of Valparaiso, Sep. 9, 1928 - Feb. 22, 2021. Family Only, Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday (2/25) 10:00 am at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, (637 Iver St. Valparaiso, NE 68065) Public Visitation and Rosary, Wednesday (2/24) 2-4 pm with a 4 pm Rosary, all at the church. Interment with Military Honors at St. Vitus Cemetery in Touhy. Memorials to the Marian Sisters of the Diocese of Lincoln, or in care of the family for future designations. Condolences to www.marcysvoboda.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church
637 Iver St., Valparaiso, NE
Feb
24
Rosary
4:00p.m.
Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church
637 Iver St., Valparaiso, NE
Feb
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church
637 Iver St., Valparaiso, NE
Svoboda Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bernadette, Colleen Michels told me of your losing your dad. I'm very sorry to hear this. What a loss. Probably a salt-of-the-earth guy. I wish I could have known him. God bless, and prayers, Tom.
Tom Dierks
February 24, 2021
