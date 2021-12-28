Menu
Lee Allen Graham
August 23, 1939 - December 23, 2021

Lee Allen Graham, 82, was born August 23, 1939, to Donald and Alice Graham near Ashland, NE. He passed away December 23, 2021, in Lincoln, NE. Lee graduated from Ashland/Greenwood High School in 1957, Nebraska Wesleyan University with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry in 1961, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Master's In Business Administration in 1967.

He worked for the University of Nebraska from 1961 to 1980 as the Business Manager of the Chemistry Department, and from 1980 to 2005 as the Director of Budget and Accounting for the University of Nebraska Central Administration Computing Services.

Lee was the past Master of the 2005 Pomegranate Lodge and a 50 year member of the Ashland Sesostris Shrine. He joined the Ashland Methodist Church in 1953. Lee was involved in Ham amateur radio and for two years, he was the world's most inexperienced and worst soccer coach- unchallenged. He had millions of stories and jokes. He never met a stranger.

Lee is preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Linda Sue (Schlichting) Graham. Lee is survived by his brother, Sterling Eugene Graham II (Ashland Oxbow Living Center); children, Christopher T Coleman of Austin, TX, Angela A. (Coleman) Ganaway (Mark) of Fort Worth, TX, and Tiffany L (Graham) Clark (Brian) of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Natalie and Courtney Ganaway, and Brandon and (Step) Kyle Clark; brother-in-law, Russell (Bonnie) Schlichting and Thomas (Leslie) Schlichting; Graham cousins in California; Gilkeson cousins in Kansas; nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 10 AM, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S. 14th St, Lincoln, NE. Private family interment to be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Lee's Family, Deepest Sympathy to all with the passing of Lee. A fine gentleman, intelligent, but modest.Lee was a long time customer of our's when we operated the Co-Op Station in Greenwood,a faithful one at that! Enjoyed his company while getting his vehicle serviced. May he Rest in Peace,and his memory live on in your hearts. Peace and Prayers Gary and Leslie Krings Greenwood, Ne.
Gary and Les Krings
January 1, 2022
