Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lee A. Hitt
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 11 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
Send Flowers

Lee A. Hitt

February 10, 1931 – April 7, 2022

Survived by wife, Dorothy J. Hitt; sons, Dennis L. and David T. (Coleen); two grandchildren, Christopher Hitt (Amanda) and Jacqueline Lockett (Joe); two great-grandchildren; sisters, Ileana Ellis and Mary Ellen Yarger; brothers, Charles and Jacob (Virginia); sisters-in-law, Rosemarie Hitt and Sue Puls; brother-in-law, Larry Puls (Mary Ann); several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Monday, April 11th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. Funeral service: Tuesday, April 12th at 10am at Hope Presbyterian Church, 5220 S. 159th Ave. in Omaha. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to Hope Presbyterian Church. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page. Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900; www.heafeyheafey.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Apr
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Hope Presbyterian Church
5220 S. 159th Ave., Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Connie and Ed
April 8, 2022
Ileana
April 8, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results