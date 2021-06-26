Dr. Lee Thomas Lemon

January 8, 1931 - June 20, 2021

Dr. Lee Thomas Lemon, 90, passed away on June 20, 2021. He was born January 8, 1931, in Kansas City, Missouri, and adopted by Margaret Baldwin and Forest Lemon. Lee moved around the Midwest as a child, eventually settling in Belleville, Illinois, for high school. Lee worked his way through college and graduate studies, received his Bachelor's degree from St. Louis University, and his Master's degree in English from Southern Illinois University in 1952. Shortly after, he was drafted into the Army during the Korean conflict and was stationed in Alaska in 1953. Lee completed his education when he received his Doctorate degree in English from the University of Illinois in 1961.

Shortly thereafter he was offered and accepted the position of associate professor of English at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. An accomplished author and scholar, Lee was offered and accepted a full tenured professor position at the University in 1965. The book he wrote based on his doctoral thesis, The Partial Critics, was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize the same year. His books are still in print and used in classrooms 50 years later. Despite many offers from universities and colleges across the country, he stayed at UNL and finished his career there.

Lee was interested in everything, read voraciously, and had an exceptional memory for all he read. He could speak with authority on almost any subject. He taught all of his children to love and respect learning and also the value of making intelligent, informed decisions. He loved music, singing folksongs, and playing classical guitar.

A devoted and loving father, Lee is survived by his four children Kris (Bill Rogers) Lewis, Jeff (Liz) Lemon, Kathy (Bob) Dawson and Greg (Carrol) Lemon; adopted children Alaina Lemon and Rollin Lemon; ten grandchildren, as well as many great-grandchildren.

There will be a private service for family only. You may express any condolences or stories about Lee on Lee's Obituary page at www.wyuka.com. Memorials in Dr. Lemon's name may be directed toward the organization of the donor's choice.