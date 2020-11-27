Menu
Lee Reed

November 23, 2020

Lee Reed (1937-Nov. 23, 2020) went home to be with his beloved wife Mary. Together they served as long term missionaries in Greece and Pakistan and were members of 4th Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by siblings Robert Reed, Ruth Anne Ries, sisters-in-law Chris and Jackie Reed, Jean (John) Dale, daughters Susan (Rich) Gifford, Marika (Timonthy) Crosby, and Carol Reed (Dan McMahill), 12 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Service will be held at Mitchell Evangelical Free Church Saturday, Nov. 28th at 3pm. A Memorial Service will be held in Lincoln at a future date. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be sent to www.alongside.org designated for missionaries Mark and Ruth Stoscher. www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/gering-ne/roland-reed-9915146


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 27, 2020.
