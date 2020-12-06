Menu
Lee Roy Pester
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020

Lee Roy Pester

January 27, 1943 - November 29, 2020

Lee Roy Pester, 77, of Denton, NE, passed away on November 29, 2020. Born January 27, 1943 to Boyd and Senora (Schnirl) Pester in Lincoln, NE. Survivors: wife Jean (Allen) Pester; sons: LeRoy Pester, Larry (Cheryl) Pester, Ron (Kari) Pester and Daniel Pester; grandchildren: Nate, Seth and Monica; siblings: Lois (Lou) VanAckern; Roy Pester (Carolyn Gassert); brother and sister-in-laws: Arthur (Carletta) Allen, Nancy (Richard) Eggerling, and Deb Allen-Griffin. Preceded in death are his parents Boyd and Nora Pester, brother Eddy Pester, nephew Lance Pester, daughter-in-law Terrie Pester, and brother-in-law Larry "Skip" Griffin. Private family graveside burial. Celebration of Life at a future date. Memorials to the family for future designation. "Hugs from Home" and condolences online at Roperandsons.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
So sorry to hear of your hubby's passing .Our prayersand thoughts are sent your way .
Gayle weyers
December 6, 2020