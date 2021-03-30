Lee Ann Cathaline Zeiger

March 28, 2021

Lee Ann Cathaline Zeiger, 64, of Syracuse, NE, passed away on March 28th 2021. In 1972, Lee Ann met Frederic Zeiger, wed in 1974, and went on to have 11 children, 13 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

There will be a casual funeral service at Syracuse Lutheran Church at 10 am on March 31, 2021. It was Lee Ann's wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to The Hair Initiative. The service will be livestreamed on the Funeral Home Facebook page. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com