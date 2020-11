Leigh Ann Hartman

November 17, 1954 - November 1, 2020

Leigh Ann Hartman, 65, of Lincoln, passed away November 1, 2020 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in February 2020. Born November 17, 1954 in Lincoln, NE to William and Betty (Gardner) Baker. Family members include her husband Ron; daughters Ashleigh (Mike) Preston, Gretna and Kaitlyn (Nate) Podany, Lincoln; grandchildren William, Lily and Sam Preston, Baker and Leighton Podany; sister Kathy (Jim) McCabe, Gilbert, AZ. Preceded in death by her parents. Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday (11-5-20) First Street Bible Church, 100 W. F Street. Private prior entombment. Memorials to the family for future designation."Hug from Home" or condolences online at Roperandsons.com