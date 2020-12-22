To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
So sorry to learn of Lee's passing. He was a very nice man. I'm sure he is and will be remembered by many.
Constance Kuhl
Friend
December 29, 2020
Praying God's comforting presence for your family.
Mary Moller
December 29, 2020
Just want you to know that I am thinking of you and your family at this difficult time Leland was such a kind man My brother Tom Smith always thought he was special My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family
Sherry Starr
December 25, 2020
My sympathy for your loss
Stephen Johnson
December 24, 2020
Leland will be missed by so many ~ Kay and family, I´m so sorry for your loss.
Judy Reid
December 23, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Sending our deepest sympathy. What a joy to have worked with Lee all those years.