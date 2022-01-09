Leo Shields

September 5, 1921 - December 21, 2021

Leo Shields reached a longevity goal, celebrating his 100th birthday September 5, 2021-and passed away on December 21, 2021-the shortest day of the year. He would have appreciated this full circle. Leo was a member of the "greatest generation" as a B-52 pilot in the Army Air Force during WWII. He maintained his singular sense of humor, positivity and lively curiosity even through the frailties of age. A kind man, a generous listener, Leo was always eager to hear everyone's news and also share his well-curated stories. Born in Ontario, Wisconsin, Leo received Bachelor and Master's degrees from the University of Wisconsin, joining the US Department of Agriculture where he worked until retirement.

Fisherman, camper, avid birdwatcher and books on tape devotee, Leo enjoyed 60 years of marriage to Edna, his late wife, and was a devoted father to his surviving children Jody, Kelly, Kevin, Lori and grandson Morgan Shields. He is also survived by brother Robert Shields of Wisconsin, several nieces and nephews. Leo will be missed by neighbors, longtime friends and the loving folks of James House at Tabitha in Lincoln.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Edna Shields Natural Play Area for Children at Pioneers Park Nature Center lnknaturecenter.org. A funeral will be scheduled in 2022.