Leon Bowman Jr.
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022

Leon (Sonny) Bowman, Jr

November 19, 1936 - January 4, 2022

Leon (Sonny) Bowman, Jr, 85, of Cortland, NE, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday evening, January 4, 2022. He was born on November 19, 1936, to Leon and Eunice Bowman, Sr. Leon graduated from Cortland High School in 1954. Leon was a life long member of St. John's Lutheran Church and was confirmed on July 2, 1950.

On November 19, 1955, Leon and Rojean (Busch) were united in marriage in Hallam, NE, at the Hallam Methodist Church. Leon spent a lifetime farming in the Cortland and Clatonia area. In 1985 Leon started employment at the Crete Mills for 27 years.

He is survived by his wife Rojean and five children: Barb (Randy) Hoffmann, Robert (Becky) Bowman, Mark Bowman, Lisa Massie and Darrell Bowman. Grandchildren: Melissa Hoffmann, Julie (Garrett) Rippen, Lee Bowman, Ryan (Cheyenne) Bowman, Lori Bowman, Olivia and Alex Massie. Great-grandchildren: Cooper, Holden, and Crew Rippen and Hunter and Jackson Bowman.

Leon's wishes were to have his body donated to science. There is no viewing. Church services are Saturday, 1-8-22, at 10:30 am at St. John's Lutheran Church at Cortland, NE. The family suggests memorials to Nebraska Lutheran High School and St. John's Lutheran Church.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Service
10:30a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Cortland, NE
Deepest sympathy to family members. May Jesus strengthen and comfort you all.
Mrs. Curtis Schwaninger
January 7, 2022
We are so sorry to hear of Sonny´s passing. We will keep you all in our prayers for God´s comfort and grace
Harvey and Carol Hartwig
Family
January 7, 2022
Lisa, Rojean and family, may you all be comforted with the knowledge that your loved one suffers no more and is with his Heavenly Father in heaven! You are in our prayers for healing and peace! He was such a kind man, he will indeed be missed!
Wendy & Keith Waege
Friend
January 7, 2022
So sorry to hear about your husband. Take care and remember all the good memories. Sandy Bickley
Sandy Bickley
Other
January 7, 2022
Sonny as I knew him was an inspiration to me as I was growing up. I worked for him on his farm for many years and he was fun to be around and he and his wife Rojean were like second parents to me. I enjoyed spending time with them and getting to know them and their children. The world and his family have lost a very special person.
Steve Trouba
Friend
January 7, 2022
