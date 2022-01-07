Leon (Sonny) Bowman, Jr

November 19, 1936 - January 4, 2022

Leon (Sonny) Bowman, Jr, 85, of Cortland, NE, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday evening, January 4, 2022. He was born on November 19, 1936, to Leon and Eunice Bowman, Sr. Leon graduated from Cortland High School in 1954. Leon was a life long member of St. John's Lutheran Church and was confirmed on July 2, 1950.

On November 19, 1955, Leon and Rojean (Busch) were united in marriage in Hallam, NE, at the Hallam Methodist Church. Leon spent a lifetime farming in the Cortland and Clatonia area. In 1985 Leon started employment at the Crete Mills for 27 years.

He is survived by his wife Rojean and five children: Barb (Randy) Hoffmann, Robert (Becky) Bowman, Mark Bowman, Lisa Massie and Darrell Bowman. Grandchildren: Melissa Hoffmann, Julie (Garrett) Rippen, Lee Bowman, Ryan (Cheyenne) Bowman, Lori Bowman, Olivia and Alex Massie. Great-grandchildren: Cooper, Holden, and Crew Rippen and Hunter and Jackson Bowman.

Leon's wishes were to have his body donated to science. There is no viewing. Church services are Saturday, 1-8-22, at 10:30 am at St. John's Lutheran Church at Cortland, NE. The family suggests memorials to Nebraska Lutheran High School and St. John's Lutheran Church.