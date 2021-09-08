Leon C McConnell

February 16, 1943 - September 5, 2021

Leon C McConnell, 78, passed away on September 5th, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born on February 16th, 1943, in Central City NE to his parents Clarence and Edith B. (Anderson) McConnell. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High School. After high school Leo worked various jobs in the construction industry. His last 30 years prior to retiring in 2015 were spent as a residential and commercial construction superintendent for Gen Mech Contractors. Leo enjoyed playing pool, going to the horse races, puzzle games, watching sports with Pat, and in his younger years, restoring Corvettes with his brother Kent.

He is survived by his one true love Pat Hutchinson; son, Tim (Michele) McConnell; grandchildren Jason (Amanda) McConnell, Ryann (Steve) Kluthe, Dustin Biggerstaff, and Noelle McConnell; brother, Kent (Cheryl) McConnell; sister Diann (Joe) Johnston; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents and daughter Tammy Dunbar.

Funeral services will be held Friday September 10th, 2021, at 10 am. Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 O street Lincoln NE reception to follow. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be directed to COPD Foundation, Nebraska Humane Society, and to the family directly to be distributed at their discretion. A link to live stream of the services can be found at www.roperandsons.com/livestream Condolences online at Roperandsons.com