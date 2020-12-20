Menu
Leon LeRoy Raney Jr.
1968 - 2020
BORN
1968
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Family Funeral Care
5849 Fremont St
Lincoln, NE

Leon LeRoy Raney, Jr.

August 18, 1968 - December 14, 2020

Leon L. Raney, Jr., age 52, of Lincoln, passed away December 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born August 18, 1968 in Lincoln, NE to Leon & Katherine Raney.

He is preceded in death by his Father, Leon L. Raney, Sr. and Grandma, Ruth Raney. He is survived by his Wife, Tara; Children, Derek (Blair), Latisha (Jesus), Jade, Somer, Bailee and Taitum; Grandchildren, Emiliana, Santiego, Santana, Leon, Julia and Silas; Mother, Katherine (William) Markham; Siblings, Jodi, Billie, William, Shaun, Jason, Shannan and Jennifer; Many other Relatives & Friends.

Celebration of Life: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Lamb's Automotive Repair with Care. (3320 N 20th Street Lincoln, NE 68521) Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Lamb's Automotive Repair with Care
3320 N 20th Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Family Funeral Care
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Just want to tell all of his children and family to hang on to your memories and just know that he is around. I love you son keep the gate open.
Katherine Markham
June 11, 2021
This is my father, Forever Missed and Loved
Latisha Castillo
Family
May 29, 2021
There's a lot I can & want to say. However I just want to say I Love You Leon. So many great memories the two of us shared. Never ever doubt how much you mean to me.
Love, your Sister,
Billie Lee ok
Billie Markham
Brother
January 2, 2021
Leon really did treat his customers like family, it wasn't just a slogan. He will certainly be missed. Prayers for his family.
Randy Wehling
December 21, 2020
My condolences and prayers to the family. He was a good man and was someone who taught me a little bit about working on cars and usually with a lot of humor at my ignorance at the task at hand but the kind of humor you couldn't help but smile and laugh at. The world is definately a little less without him and heaven a little more. God bless.
Ralph Kite
December 20, 2020
Thinking of you and your family.
Alicia McVey
December 17, 2020
