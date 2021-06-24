Leona M. Ruhge

July 9, 1930 - June 21, 2021

Leona M. Ruhge, 90 of Avoca, passed away on June 21st, 2021. She was born on July 9th, 1930.

She is survived by her Sons Rick (Wanda) Ruhge, Rod (Cindy) Ruhge, grandchildren Erika (Jim) Polzin, Ryan (Lacey) Ruhge, great-grandchildren Austen Churchill, Lexi Polzin, Hayden and Robert Rylan Ruhge, sister Lucille Ruffner, and many other relatives, friends, and family friend Steph Petersen. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, parents August & Minnie Brinkhoff, brother-in-law Ervin Ruffner, and great-grandson Rowan Ruhge.

Funeral Services: Friday, June 25th at 10:00 A.M. at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Otoe. Visitation: Thursday, June 24th from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. with family greeting friends from 6-8 P.M. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Memorials are suggested to the Otoe Cemetery. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com