Leonard Anton (Bud) Kohl

May 23, 1922 - September 8, 2020

Leonard Anton (Bud) Kohl, 98, went to Heaven September 8, 2020. He was born May 23, 1922, in Crete, to Anton and Ida (Bouska) Kohl. He was a loving father of three children, proud grandfather of six, and great-grandfather of eight, and great-great grandfather of two. Bud was a 1940 graduate of Crete Public Schools and attended Doane College for one year. He was a World War II Navy veteran, joining the military after the Pearl Harbor attack. He was a PV2 bomber pilot searching for enemy submarines. He married Mary Ann (Nedela) while serving in the military; they were wed for 73 years. Bud's passion was farming and gardening. He also worked for the Crete Postal Service, first as a rural mail carrier and later on a city route. He loved spending time with family and friends, traveling by motorhome, camping, boating, and fishing. Bud was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann; sisters, Teresa Cochnar; Lorene Marvin; Alene Lothrop; brother, Anton (Frick) Kohl and sisters- and brothers-in-law, and many other relatives. He is survived by son, Bill (Pat); daughters, Susan Walker (Dan), and Mary Dee Kohl. Grandchildren, Scott (Tonya) and Christine Walker; Sean (Deanna) Marcelino; Erik and Jeremy Kohl (Megan Wakeman); Marissa (Seth) Shipley. Great-grandchildren, Justin Walker; Haley (Mark) Jarrett; Rocco, Mia, Sofia, and Caetano Marcelino; Paisley and Stella Shipley; great-great grandchildren Finley and Hadley Jarrett. Memorials in Bud's honor may be sent to Crete Veterans of Foreign Wars, 130 W. 13th St. Crete, NE 68333 and Tabitha in Crete, 1800 E. 13th St. Crete, NE 68333 or www.tabitha.org/give and note "thank a caregiver" in the comment section. Condolences online at http://www.kunclfh.com. His wishes were to be cremated with no services.