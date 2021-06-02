Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leonard Larry Kopecky
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Leonard Larry Kopecky

September 6, 1942 - May 30, 2021

Leonard Larry Kopecky, 78, of Lincoln passed away May 30, 2021. Born September 6, 1942, in Lynch, NE to Joseph and Agnes (Vomacka) Kopecky. Leonard graduated from Spencer High School in Spencer, NE. He attended Norfolk Junior College and Chadron State College. He taught Industrial Arts, was a coach and farmed after moving back to Spencer. He also worked for Westlake Hardware in Omaha. Leonard was a loving father, grandfather, and friend.

Family members include his daughter Lexie (Doug) Nagel, son Lon (Lisa) Kopecky; grandchildren Carsen and Hayden Nagel, Landon, Lance and Lawson Kopecky, all of Lincoln; sister Darlene (Don) Cizek, Spencer; brothers George Kopecky, Butte, Ron (Karen) Kopecky, Springfield, MO, Raylynn (Jeanette) Kopecky, O'Neill; brother-in-law Randy Havranek, Spencer; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Jerry Hamilton, sister Dee Havranek, sister-in-law Rose Kopecky, niece Lori Bentz, and nephew Steve Cizek.

Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m. Thursday (6-3-21) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Burial in the Tothill Cemetery, Davey, NE. Memorials may be given to the family. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Jun
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roper and Sons.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.