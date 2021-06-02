Leonard Larry Kopecky

September 6, 1942 - May 30, 2021

Leonard Larry Kopecky, 78, of Lincoln passed away May 30, 2021. Born September 6, 1942, in Lynch, NE to Joseph and Agnes (Vomacka) Kopecky. Leonard graduated from Spencer High School in Spencer, NE. He attended Norfolk Junior College and Chadron State College. He taught Industrial Arts, was a coach and farmed after moving back to Spencer. He also worked for Westlake Hardware in Omaha. Leonard was a loving father, grandfather, and friend.

Family members include his daughter Lexie (Doug) Nagel, son Lon (Lisa) Kopecky; grandchildren Carsen and Hayden Nagel, Landon, Lance and Lawson Kopecky, all of Lincoln; sister Darlene (Don) Cizek, Spencer; brothers George Kopecky, Butte, Ron (Karen) Kopecky, Springfield, MO, Raylynn (Jeanette) Kopecky, O'Neill; brother-in-law Randy Havranek, Spencer; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Jerry Hamilton, sister Dee Havranek, sister-in-law Rose Kopecky, niece Lori Bentz, and nephew Steve Cizek.

Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m. Thursday (6-3-21) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Burial in the Tothill Cemetery, Davey, NE. Memorials may be given to the family. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com