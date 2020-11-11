Rev. Dr. Leonard R. Hill

August 15, 1926 - November 7, 2020

Rev. Dr. Leonard R. Hill, 94, passed away on November 7, 2020. He was born August 15, 1926, to Rollie and Alice Hill in Clinton, Iowa. Dr. Hill focused on helping others his entire life. He served as a full-time pastor at several churches and continued in ministry for the rest of his life. He designed and implemented the Adult Basic Education program for the state of Nebraska serving as the Director of Adult Education. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1969. He was active in Cornhusker Council of Boy Scouts of America and was the co-advisor of the Order of the Arrow.

Leonard was preceded in death by VeraGene, his wife of 69 years. He is survived by his four children Lynna Gene Cook (George), Alice Ann Bourne (Ken), Rollie Hill (Chris), and Arch Hill (Valerie) and four granddaughters Nichole Mulcahy (Paul), Natalie McCormick (Bill), Leslie Suhr (Grant), and Dianna White (Adam), and six great grandchildren. His legacy for serving God and life-long learning will continue for many generations.

Memorials to Fellowship Community Church. Memorial Service is Friday, November 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. for family only. The service may be accessed at www.facebook.com/FellowshipLincoln. Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com.