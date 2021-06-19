Leonard (Len) J. Sloup

June 17, 2021

Nearly 50-year Department of Revenue employee, proudly serving 9 Governors. Current or past Board Member affiliations include: Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County (Founding); Friends of the State Museum; Lincoln Arts Council; Lincoln Pius X High School Parent Association; LUX Center for the Arts; and Sheldon Art Gallery. Extraordinary man; phenomenal husband; outstanding father and grandfather; devoted friend; selfless advocate for others.

Survivors: wife Sue Quambusch (Lincoln); daughter and son-in-law Jill (Sloup) & David Nolton Jr. and grandchildren David III & Lena (Ashburn, VA); son and daughter-in-law Tim & Corinna Sloup and grandsons Titus & Corbin (Purcellville, VA); stepson and family Adam Baker & Joni Beach, Lila Beach, Owen & Evan Baker (Cedarville, CA); stepson and family Ben Baker & Glennie Kramer Baker, Emerson & Eloise Baker (Oakland, CA); stepson and family Micah Zajic & Biz Zast, Jane & Jack Zajic (Brooklyn, NY); stepdaughter and family Miriah Zajic & Matt Cruse, Tavyn, Jaxyn & Kingston Cruse (Lincoln); brother and sister-in-law Steve & Lori Sloup (Farmington, MO); nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends & acquaintances, and dogs Rita & Roxie. Preceded in death by: first wife Linda (Eiting) Sloup; mother Josephine (Klein) Sloup; father Ladislav Sloup; brother Kevin Sloup.

Interment at Lincoln Memorial Park at 9am on 6/22 (Tuesday) - arrive at Gate 2 for procession to the gravesite. Memorial service to follow at 11am at the Scottish Rite Center & Ballroom (332 Centennial Mall South). Memorials in lieu of flowers to Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art (David City, NE); Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County; Community Action's Gathering Place and Head Start; and David City Aquinas High School Foundation.