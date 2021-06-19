Menu
Leonard J. Sloup

Leonard (Len) J. Sloup

June 17, 2021

Nearly 50-year Department of Revenue employee, proudly serving 9 Governors. Current or past Board Member affiliations include: Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County (Founding); Friends of the State Museum; Lincoln Arts Council; Lincoln Pius X High School Parent Association; LUX Center for the Arts; and Sheldon Art Gallery. Extraordinary man; phenomenal husband; outstanding father and grandfather; devoted friend; selfless advocate for others.

Survivors: wife Sue Quambusch (Lincoln); daughter and son-in-law Jill (Sloup) & David Nolton Jr. and grandchildren David III & Lena (Ashburn, VA); son and daughter-in-law Tim & Corinna Sloup and grandsons Titus & Corbin (Purcellville, VA); stepson and family Adam Baker & Joni Beach, Lila Beach, Owen & Evan Baker (Cedarville, CA); stepson and family Ben Baker & Glennie Kramer Baker, Emerson & Eloise Baker (Oakland, CA); stepson and family Micah Zajic & Biz Zast, Jane & Jack Zajic (Brooklyn, NY); stepdaughter and family Miriah Zajic & Matt Cruse, Tavyn, Jaxyn & Kingston Cruse (Lincoln); brother and sister-in-law Steve & Lori Sloup (Farmington, MO); nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends & acquaintances, and dogs Rita & Roxie. Preceded in death by: first wife Linda (Eiting) Sloup; mother Josephine (Klein) Sloup; father Ladislav Sloup; brother Kevin Sloup.

Interment at Lincoln Memorial Park at 9am on 6/22 (Tuesday) - arrive at Gate 2 for procession to the gravesite. Memorial service to follow at 11am at the Scottish Rite Center & Ballroom (332 Centennial Mall South). Memorials in lieu of flowers to Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art (David City, NE); Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County; Community Action's Gathering Place and Head Start; and David City Aquinas High School Foundation.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Scottish Rite Center & Ballroom
332 Centennial Mall South, NE
Jun
22
Interment
9:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Park
arrive at Gate 2, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy to Sue and your family.
Pete Andersen
Work
August 4, 2021
You are in our hearts and prayers. Len was a remarkable and kind man.
Melissa and Mark Epp
Friend
June 29, 2021
Len was a wonderful man and a great community supporter. He will be missed by so many.
Victoria Grasso
June 24, 2021
Len was a mentor, a colleague and most importantly a friend. He always gave of his time and made you feel like you were the most important person when he was talking with you. Even in his last days, when he was the weakest, he still used his energy to make me feel good. He is an amazing model for grace and dignity and he will be sorely missed. Rest In Peace my friend, until we meet again. Tony
Tony Reiling
June 23, 2021
I had worked with Len Sloup at Department of Revenue for over 36 years and he always had a smile to share when we would discuss issues that would come up between RO and Legal. He was a very nice person to work with.
Rhonda Waller
Work
June 22, 2021
A beautiful morning to mourn and celebrate Len´s beautiful soul. So glad that I have a small print of his to remember him always. Peace be with you all today.
Margaret Berry
June 22, 2021
We are sorry to hear of Len's passing. Our sympathy goes to the family. Len was a great person, dedicated and hard working. God has got him a good one. Prayers
Diane Rickard Summerville (Scb)
Work
June 22, 2021
I so wanted to attend your services today Len, but all three of my employees are out today, so I cannot make it. Of all people that would understand, you would be foremost Len. But I will be there in thought and prayer. May God lift your ever-living spirit Len....you were such a great man. One I tried to emulate constantly. May Sue, Tim and Jill and all the family find comfort in the fact that you were such a great person. Rest in peace sir.
Scott Arlt
Work
June 22, 2021
First, my heartfelt condolences for his families loss of this great man. I always felt I knew Jill & Tim as they were growing up. So many wonderful memories after working with Len over my 36 years at Revenue. I hope Len´s family knows just how much he was admired & loved by so many. His smile will be missed.
Linda Knox (Clark) (Cochrane) Knox
Work
June 21, 2021
Knew Len working at the Revenue. He was also warm, friendly. He always showed appreciation for the work accomplished. He will be missed. Rest in peace.
Jeremy Nelson
June 21, 2021
I remember Len's warm welcome when I first joined the department. I think he even personally took me on a tour of Revenue Operations. I always found him to be an extremely approachable person, and enjoyed seeing him at places outside of work, such as at the Sheldon Art Museum. He will be greatly missed.
Jamie Schirf
Work
June 21, 2021
I worked with Len for over 4 decades at Revenue. He was a big part of making it a fun place to work. He was the type of leader that was approachable and listened. His sense of humor was great and the way he cared about people's life, not just their work performance, was his greatest asset. He will be missed.
Karen Barrett
Work
June 21, 2021
We are sorry to hear of Len's passing. Our sympathy goes to your family. Len was a great person to know and work for.
Randy and Diane Cecrle
Work
June 21, 2021
Clay Lewis
June 21, 2021
Sue and family . . . Words fail to express my sorrow for your loss. You are in my thoughts and wishing you peace and comfort, now and the days ahead.
Gina Garden
Other
June 21, 2021
It was very special to me to bring my oldest son to be held by Josephine and hear her tender voice. I thought of her as I held all my children, including Henry who passed in my arms. My family knows what a special place you hold in my heart... forever. God bless and keep you all. Dan
Dan Ingwersen
Friend
June 21, 2021
Dear Jill, I remember you but I do not expect you to remember me. My father was in intensive care at Bryan Hospital at the same time as your mother Linda. We got to know one another over the time that we spent in that little waiting room on the sixth floor. I remember your mother's passing on Easter Sunday. Our families even shared a meal together a couple of times in that little waiting room. I will never forget the generosity and compassion your family displayed to ours. I wanted to take just a moment to express my deep, sincere, and heartfelt sympathy on the passing of your father. May God embrace you into his never-failing care at this most difficult time.
Chris Nealy
Other
June 20, 2021
I worked for Len Sloup decades ago. He was always fair and always willing to listen. I quit that job, but I ran into him a couple times over the years. He always knew my name in spite of the fact of all the people he worked with over the years. I am so sorry for the family's loss. But know he was a truly wonderful person.
Vicki Phillips
Work
June 20, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Len's passing. Our deepest condolences for your loss. Wishing you peace to bring comfort and the courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts. Len truly touched the lives of those who were blessed to have him as a role model and friend! May God give him eternal rest. Longtime friend from Revenue Dept.
Carolyn and Tom Nickell
Work
June 20, 2021
Sue and family - I send you my warmest and heartfelt sympathies. I am sad that you are grieving. Hugs to you!!
Kathy Meier Morris
June 20, 2021
Len was a dear person who made such a positive impact on so many. Love and sympathy to all his family and friends.
Amy (Enewold) Marhoefer
Friend
June 20, 2021
Each of the nine Governors and the State of Nebraska were fortunate to have Len´s service.
Larry Bare
June 20, 2021
Len was a remarkable human being, a gift to all who knew him. My condolences to his family and friends.
Robert Hillestad
Friend
June 19, 2021
I have only nice memories of "Len": Friendly, Kind, Open, Honest, Teacher and Stern (but only when he had to be).
ROBERT BASOCO
Work
June 19, 2021
I never had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Sloup but my father, Ardon Peterson, worked with him for many years at the Dept. of Revenue. Mr. Sloup was not only a co-worker of my father but a treasured friend. It brings me great joy to know that they are renewing that friendship in heaven.
Dorothy Peterson Vaughn
Other
June 19, 2021
Len was a wonderful person in so many ways. He will be greatly missed. RIP my friend
Bill & Susan Roe
Friend
June 19, 2021
To the Sloup family we extend our sincere sympathy over your loss of Len. Please know that you are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Aquinas Alumni Association
School
June 19, 2021
Sue and family: Len was an absolute great soul. I had the pleasure of working with Len for more than four decades and really enjoyed his friendship. He was a gracious and dedicated person and, as a public servant, allowed many co-workers to grow in their jobs making the Department an absolute guiding light in state government. A great person that loved his family and friends and lived for the important things in life. My condolences on your loss.
Nick Kucirek
Work
June 19, 2021
Len was such a thoughtful and caring man. He will be greatly missed. May your wonderful memories of Len be a comfort.
Ruth Gerber
June 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 29 of 29 results