Leota "Lee" E. Wiles

March 23, 1926 - September 10, 2021

Leota "Lee" E. Wiles, 95 of Seward, formerly of Weeping Water, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. She was born on March 23, 1926. Leota married Conant Wiles in November 1944.

Survived by: Daughter: Lou (Randy) Meisinger of Lincoln; Grandson: Eric Meisinger and Fawnia and daughter: Kennidy. Preceded by: Parents: James and Stella, Husband, Son: Alan; Grandsons: Baby Boy Meisinger and Brian Meisinger, and Siblings: Jeanne, Sally, Charlie, Dick, & Jim.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.