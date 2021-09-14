Menu
Leota E. "Lee" Wiles
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Weeping Water
108 North Elm Street
Weeping Water, NE

Leota "Lee" E. Wiles

March 23, 1926 - September 10, 2021

Leota "Lee" E. Wiles, 95 of Seward, formerly of Weeping Water, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. She was born on March 23, 1926. Leota married Conant Wiles in November 1944.

Survived by: Daughter: Lou (Randy) Meisinger of Lincoln; Grandson: Eric Meisinger and Fawnia and daughter: Kennidy. Preceded by: Parents: James and Stella, Husband, Son: Alan; Grandsons: Baby Boy Meisinger and Brian Meisinger, and Siblings: Jeanne, Sally, Charlie, Dick, & Jim.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Weeping Water, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 14, 2021.
