LeRoy E. Buresh

February 26, 1939 - June 19, 2021

LeRoy E. Buresh went home to Jesus on June 19, 2021, at the age of 82 after a brief illness. LeRoy was born to Edward and Lola on February 26, 1939, in Stromsburg, Nebraska. After serving in the United States Air Force LeRoy worked for BD Medical-Pharmaceutical Systems in Columbus, Nebraska. Upon retiring he moved to Lincoln, Nebraska to be closer to his family.

LeRoy enjoyed attending his grandchildren's events. He also enjoyed being on his acreage, especially mowing the grass with his tractor. Even though LeRoy said he wasn't good at golf he sure enjoyed playing it! His latest passion was volunteering for Food Net, an organization trying to stop the waste of food and provide for those in need.

LeRoy is survived by sons Terry (Marla) Buresh, Steve (Kimberly) Buresh, grandchildren Christina (Sean) Amos, Jessica (Jon) Winkelman, Nathan (Caitlin), David, Joshua (Lauren), Caleb (fiance Faith Arensdorf), bonus grandchildren Katy Martin, Erin Martin, Karly (Torry) Taylor, and 14 great-grandchildren. LeRoy is also survived by siblings, Ed (Carol) Buresh, Norma (Gene)Miller, Karen (Byron) Swanson, Rick (Judy) Buresh.

Join us in remembering the life of LeRoy on Fri., June 25, 11 am, St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1621 Superior St., Lincoln, Nebraska. Casual attire. Private interment Sat., June 26, Stromsburg Cemetery, Stromsburg, Nebraska. We ask in lieu of flowers; memorials be made to the family for future designation or donate to your favorite charity. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com