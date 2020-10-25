Leroy Grant Merritt

June 1, 1941 - October 19, 2020

Leroy Grant Merritt, 79, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died October 19, 2020. Born June 1, 1941 in Valparaiso, NE to Lyndell (Miller) and Clifford Merritt. Leroy Merritt was a Navy Veteran who served during the Cuban Blockade tracking Soviet submarines. He served from 1959-1963 and a member of the American Legion.

Leroy worked 37 years for The Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph as: Garage Tech., Main Frame tech., Warehouse Tech., Phone installer, taught basic electronics and tel-equipment, switch room, PBX installer & repair, and Toll Dept. Technician. Lee also worked on the janitorial crew for international students at the University of Nebraska. Lee attended CrossBridge Christian Church. An avid collector and gardener,

Lee will be missed by his family, friends, and neighbors. Lee always said, "My granddaughters are my jewels." Survivors include Wife, Carman Merritt; Daughter, Lindy (Chris) Kempel (Lincoln, NE); Son, Rev. Brian Merritt (Rev. Carol) (Hackettstown, NJ); 3 grandchildren, Brianna (Reuben) Onofrei, Cheyanna (Kristian) Kiland, and Calla Merritt; Brother, Richard Merritt and Sister Lyndell Kay Miller. He was preceded in death by Parents and Brothers, Bill and Jim.

Services will be held at a later date. Lee's inurnment will be at Valparaiso cemetery. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnffc.com