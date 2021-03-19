LeRoy L. Wiegert

May 29, 1935 - March 17, 2021

LeRoy L. Wiegert, 85, of Lincoln, passed away March 17, 2021. Born May 29, 1935, to John and Ava (Wright) Wiegert in Plainview, NE. LeRoy was married to Norma M. Luckert. LeRoy was a retired custodian for Lincoln Public Schools. He also served in the Army. LeRoy loved yard work and traveling.

Survivors include wife, Norma Wiegert of Lincoln, NE; daughter, Shelley Howe of Lincoln, NE; son, Jason Wiegert of Mililani, HI; two grandchildren; sisters, Amy (Eldred) Folkers of Grand Island, NE, and Betty (Arnold) Howard of Norfolk, NE; brothers, Larry (Alyce) Wiegert of Plainview, NE, Bob (Kathy) Wiegert of Norfolk, NE, and Dennis Wiegert of Norfolk, NE; and nieces and nephews. LeRoy is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Norma, Marva, Wanda, and Dorothy; and brother, Dwain.

A funeral service will be held Monday, March 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church with livestreaming available. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Face coverings are required. A graveside service will be held Monday, March 22, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. in Plainview, NE at the Pleasant View Cemetery. Memorials to the family. Arrangements entrusted to Roper and Sons. Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com.