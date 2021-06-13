Les H. Hlavac

December 3, 1946 - June 11, 2021

Les H. Hlavac, 74 of Louisville, passed away on June 11, 2021. He was born on December 3, 1946. He is survived by his wife; Ruth Hlavac, daughter; Christina (Mark) Jenson, grandson; Jesse Jenson, siblings: Dean (Deb) Hlavac, Donn (Jane) Hlavac, Mary (Allen) Simpson, also many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Elmwood. Visitation: 1-8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, at Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home in Louisville. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences: fusselmanallenharvey.com