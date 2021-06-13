Menu
Les H. Hlavac
FUNERAL HOME
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville
413 Elm Street
Louisville, NE

Les H. Hlavac

December 3, 1946 - June 11, 2021

Les H. Hlavac, 74 of Louisville, passed away on June 11, 2021. He was born on December 3, 1946. He is survived by his wife; Ruth Hlavac, daughter; Christina (Mark) Jenson, grandson; Jesse Jenson, siblings: Dean (Deb) Hlavac, Donn (Jane) Hlavac, Mary (Allen) Simpson, also many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Elmwood. Visitation: 1-8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, at Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home in Louisville. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences: fusselmanallenharvey.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville Chapel
413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE
Jun
14
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville Chapel
413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE
Jun
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
500 West G, Elmwood, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will sure miss all the times we usually shared during our common sporting habits. He was a fellow teacher and I know his proteges will miss him as well. RIP, good buddy.
Roger Hudson
June 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family.
Linda Stock
Other
June 14, 2021
