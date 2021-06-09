Leslie Allen Roberts

December 14, 1933 - June 7, 2021

Leslie Allen Roberts was born at home in Vesta, Nebraska, on December 14, 1933, to Lanie Roberts andLucy (Jobst) Roberts. His family moved to Tecumseh, Nebraska, when Les was in the 4th grade. He graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1951. Les proudly served two years in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict before returning to the University of Nebraska to continue his education. He played football for the Cornhuskers and graduated with a Master of Science degree in Physical Education in 1959. He was also a member of the Beta Sigma Psi fraternity, where he made lifelong friends.

Les's priorities in life were his faith and family. In 1957, Les married his college sweetheart, Sue Kirkman. Their marriage was blessed with 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Les loved being a hands-on dad and grandpa, and would do anything for his family. He was also committed to sharing his Christian faith with his family and many others, and devoted to nurturing their faith journeys.

His vocation was teaching and coaching. He enjoyed sharing his love of learning and shaping young minds. He first taught and coached in Walton, Nebraska. He also taught elementary physical education for seven years with the Lincoln Public Schools before taking a position with the University of Nebraska. During his seven years at the University, he taught physical education and was the assistant coach for the men's swimming team. Les also coached the Lincoln Swim Club and managed Woods Swimming Pool the year they hosted the AAU Olympic Swimming Trials.

While at the University, Les started one of his most beloved jobs, taking tickets for Nebraska football games. He loved greeting the loyal fans that came through his gate each gameday for 35 years. He also enjoyed running the scoreboard for Nebraska Men's Basketball for many years. Les's next career move took him to the Department of Education where he enjoyed working with people and consulting with medical and community professionals. He retired from the department after 20 years of service.

Besides Cornhusker sports, one of Les's greatest passions was singing. Les had a beautiful tenor voice. He loved praising God through song every Sunday at Redeemer Lutheran Church where he was a member for 62 years. He was also a long-time member of the Redeemer choir and sang for several years with the Lincoln Continentals Men's Barbershop Chorus. Family gatherings always included music and singing.

Les is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Bob Roberts. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sue; his children, Deanna (Craig) Bane of Apple Valley, MN, Nancy (Robert) Morgan of Lincoln, Jane (John) McGill of Omaha, and David (Angeline) Roberts of Lincoln; grandchildren, Sarah (Erik) Olson, Christian Bane, Alexandra Bane, Michael McGill, Andrew (Maddie) McGill, Nathan McGill, Jacob Roberts, Matthew Roberts, Samuel Roberts, Benjamin Roberts, and Peter Roberts; and great grandchildren, Titus McGill and Silja Olson.

The family wishes to thank family and friends for their loving thoughts and prayers and to the compassionate care provided by the staff at The Knolls, the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs, Bryan Hospital and Tabitha.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 4:00-7:00pm, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S. 14th St, Lincoln, NE. Funeral Service will be Friday, June 11, 2021, at 2:00pm, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. 510 S. 33rd St, Lincoln, NE. Interment to follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. 6700 S. 14th St, Lincoln, NE. Please meet at Gate 2. A Dessert Reception will follow the committal service, in the reception room, downstairs at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.