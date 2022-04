Lester Wickenkamp

March 29, 2020

Please join the family for a Celebration of Life Service at 2pm on Saturday, September 25, at the Pine Lake Golf Course clubhouse. 6601 S. 84th St (west side of 84th - look for the balloons). Feel free to share memories and favorite stories. No donations or contributions. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com.