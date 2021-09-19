Leta Powell Drake

September 15, 2021

Leta Powell Drake didn't plan to go until she got a hole-in-one and bowled a 300 game. When she finally achieved that rare golf shot, she knew her days were numbered. And, sadly, they were. Leta died, very reluctantly, on September 15, 2021, at age 83.

Born in Duluth, MN, to Nellie and Thomas Powell, the fourth of five children; she earned a bachelor's degree in Speech and English from the Univ. of Minn. and a master's degree in Theatre Arts from UNL. She won the Best Actress award five times at University of Nebraska Theatre, with the award being renamed the Leta Powell Drake Acting Award. She acted in over 100 plays and two movies. In her 60-year TV career, she hosted and produced over 10,000 TV shows, including The Morning Show, among many others.

Leta was fondly remembered as "Kalamity Kate" on KOLN-TV's long-running children's show, "Cartoon Corral". Her book, "The Calamities of Kalamity Kate: A History of Nebraska's Children's TV Shows", chronicled her adventures in that role.

Most recently Leta was honored with one of UNL's highest honorary degrees, Doctor of Humane Letters, receiving this rare recognition on stage during the UNL 2021 undergraduate graduation ceremonies.

Leta was a Lincoln TV pioneer, theater veteran, adventurer and pilot, American broadcaster, television producer, screenwriter and TV personality. She was also mother to her proudest accomplishment, son Aaron (Cyndee) Drake and granddaughters Sierra and Danielle Drake; surviving brothers Jack (Kathy) Powell and Tom (Mary) Powell and many nephews.

Considering her extraordinary achievements of public service to Lincoln, to Nebraska and to the broadcasting industry nationwide, Leta will be remembered as one of the most prolific and impressive contributors. There will never be another Leta Powell Drake.

Her final performance (in absentia) will be held on stage at the Lincoln Community Playhouse at a date to be determined. Memorials to: University of Nebraska Theatre Leta Powell Drake Acting Award; Lincoln Community Playhouse; Osher Life Long Learning Institute; Lincoln City Libraries Heritage Room; and/or Museum of Nebraska History. Wyuka Funeral Home is assisting Ms. Drake's family with arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com.