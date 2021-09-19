Menu
Leta Powell Drake
FUNERAL HOME
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St
Lincoln, NE

Leta Powell Drake

September 15, 2021

Leta Powell Drake didn't plan to go until she got a hole-in-one and bowled a 300 game. When she finally achieved that rare golf shot, she knew her days were numbered. And, sadly, they were. Leta died, very reluctantly, on September 15, 2021, at age 83.

Born in Duluth, MN, to Nellie and Thomas Powell, the fourth of five children; she earned a bachelor's degree in Speech and English from the Univ. of Minn. and a master's degree in Theatre Arts from UNL. She won the Best Actress award five times at University of Nebraska Theatre, with the award being renamed the Leta Powell Drake Acting Award. She acted in over 100 plays and two movies. In her 60-year TV career, she hosted and produced over 10,000 TV shows, including The Morning Show, among many others.

Leta was fondly remembered as "Kalamity Kate" on KOLN-TV's long-running children's show, "Cartoon Corral". Her book, "The Calamities of Kalamity Kate: A History of Nebraska's Children's TV Shows", chronicled her adventures in that role.

Most recently Leta was honored with one of UNL's highest honorary degrees, Doctor of Humane Letters, receiving this rare recognition on stage during the UNL 2021 undergraduate graduation ceremonies.

Leta was a Lincoln TV pioneer, theater veteran, adventurer and pilot, American broadcaster, television producer, screenwriter and TV personality. She was also mother to her proudest accomplishment, son Aaron (Cyndee) Drake and granddaughters Sierra and Danielle Drake; surviving brothers Jack (Kathy) Powell and Tom (Mary) Powell and many nephews.

Considering her extraordinary achievements of public service to Lincoln, to Nebraska and to the broadcasting industry nationwide, Leta will be remembered as one of the most prolific and impressive contributors. There will never be another Leta Powell Drake.

Her final performance (in absentia) will be held on stage at the Lincoln Community Playhouse at a date to be determined. Memorials to: University of Nebraska Theatre Leta Powell Drake Acting Award; Lincoln Community Playhouse; Osher Life Long Learning Institute; Lincoln City Libraries Heritage Room; and/or Museum of Nebraska History. Wyuka Funeral Home is assisting Ms. Drake's family with arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My dad worked at Channel 10 for years with her. I remember when I was younger I would always go sit by her at Lee´s Chicken while she played the organ !! I loved sitting by her when she played. What a wonderful lady she was. My thoughts prayers are with the family!
Linda Kapke Young
Work
September 27, 2021
There was only one Leta Powell Drake. She was larger than life, and the soul of generosity, and gave such pleasure to so many audiences. Heaven is lucky to have her.
Harley Jane Kozak
Friend
September 21, 2021
Leta will be missed. I was lucky to have worked with her at KOLN, directing most of her shows.
Mark Silberstein
Work
September 20, 2021
I was shocked to hear of your loss. Please know how very sorry I am to hear of your loss. I´ll always remember the fun we gad in Breckinridge Co.
Beverly Wade
Friend
September 20, 2021
Around the time I was completing my first book about Lincoln's centennial and subsequent pertinent history, Leta asked me to come join her to do shows with her to honor former Gold's Department Store employees. We became fast friends, literally. At nearly 20 years her junior, I found it hard to keep up with her. What an infectious laugh. There will never be another like her. She blazed trails in every direction. I'll miss you, Gal.
Jonathan Roth
Friend
September 19, 2021
Leta and I shared a fifty year friendship. I will carry all those shared memories close to my heart. She lived life her way.
carolyn carson
Friend
September 19, 2021
Leta Powell Drake gave so much of her immense talent to cultural life in Lincoln Land that it will take a cast of hundreds, if not thousands, to fill her shoes.
Norm Rosenberg
September 19, 2021
I live in Lincoln now but I am from Cozad where many years ago my daughter ,Tammy, watched Leta constantly. Leta's name was one of her first words. She will be devastated as we all are. She gave so much to so many. We thank her!!!! Our deepest Sympathy to her loved ones.
PHYLLIS Gardner
Other
September 19, 2021
What a huge loss. Remember watching her on Chl 10 as a child..she was a true Pioneer. I had the opportunity to visit with her, as we were both in the boarding area in SLC coming back to Lincoln..Such a gracious lady and thoroughly enjoyed talking with her. Her achievements in life are so impressive and fondly remembered. RIP
Pat Kreifels
September 19, 2021
