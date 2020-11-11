Librado Payan

May 31, 1948 - October 31, 2020

Librado Payan, 72, of Lincoln, passed away October 31, 2020. He was born May 31, 1948 in Upland, CA to Librado and Isabel (Minjarez) Payan. Librado was a Vietnam Army Veteran and former Carman Inspector at Burlington Northern Santa Fe. Librado was a strong and gentle man who loved his family deeply. He had many friends at work and made many friends wherever he went, and was loved by many. He loved to make people smile and be happy. Librado had a one of a kind boisterous and contagious laughter; which made many smile and be happy. He was loyal, trusting, compassionate, and committed to many.

He loved fishing and taught many the skill. He was a craftsman and a jack of all trades. He loved martial arts and was a 5th degree black belt in Taekwondo. He was a Bruce Lee fan. He loved classic and super hero movies, as well as westerns. He enjoyed cooking for family and friends and loved to hear them compliment how delicious his cooking was. He made the greatest peanut brittle ever. He had a great love for Jesus; telling stories from the Bible, even going as far as the acting out the parts. He will be greatly missed by everyone. May he rest in peace in the arms of Jesus.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Isabel (Nevarez) Payan, sons, Steven Torres, Abram Payan, daughters, Melissa Payan, Aniela Kiekel, mother, Isabel (Vidal) Yniguez, 14 grandchildren, sister, Celia Spendlove, and brother, Steven Yniguez.Preceded in death by his father, Librado Payan, brothers, Policarpio Payan, Miguel Payan, Daniel Yniguez, grandson, Wilson Kiekel, and daughter, Bianca Payan.

Funeral Service 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 "O" Street, Lincoln, NE. Visitation 1:00-5:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Roper and Sons Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. We kindly ask that those attending the Funeral Service and the Visitation to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing while in the building at all times. We appreciate your understanding during these current circumstances. Condolences online at lincolnalternativefuneral.com