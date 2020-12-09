Lila Mae Karthauser

December 19, 1927 - December 8, 2020

Lila Mae Karthauser was born to Tony and Mae (Burling) Topp on December 19, 1927. She attended a one room schoolhouse (The Wooden Shoe) and later graduated from Panama High School in 1946. Living on a farm she experienced cleaning and cooking chickens and even milked cows before going to school. Lila was united in marriage to the love of her life, Cletus Karthauser on February 8, 1952. They had three children together. The family's modest resources meant that a lot depended on Lila's work ethic. To save money, she made many of her family's clothing herself.

Lila was deeply involved in the lives of her three children as well as her fourteen grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved, challenged, supported, cherished, and spoiled all of them equally. Not only that, but she made it look easy. Lila has a love for family, friends, the "Huskers" and her longtime pet cat, Punky. Her greatest joy was visits from all those she loved and held dear in her heart. Lila was a member of Good Shepard Presbyterian Church in Lincoln.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Cliff (Patty) Karthauser, Rhonda (Doug) Obermeier, and Gary (Ann) Karthauser. Seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren with another due in January. Brother, Duane Topp. Lila was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Cletus P. Karthauser.

Private family service to be held. Livestream to begin at 2:30 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020. Go to www.goodsheppc.com In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials be made to Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Lincoln.