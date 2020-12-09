Menu
Lila Mae Karthauser
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020

Lila Mae Karthauser

December 19, 1927 - December 8, 2020

Lila Mae Karthauser was born to Tony and Mae (Burling) Topp on December 19, 1927. She attended a one room schoolhouse (The Wooden Shoe) and later graduated from Panama High School in 1946. Living on a farm she experienced cleaning and cooking chickens and even milked cows before going to school. Lila was united in marriage to the love of her life, Cletus Karthauser on February 8, 1952. They had three children together. The family's modest resources meant that a lot depended on Lila's work ethic. To save money, she made many of her family's clothing herself.

Lila was deeply involved in the lives of her three children as well as her fourteen grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved, challenged, supported, cherished, and spoiled all of them equally. Not only that, but she made it look easy. Lila has a love for family, friends, the "Huskers" and her longtime pet cat, Punky. Her greatest joy was visits from all those she loved and held dear in her heart. Lila was a member of Good Shepard Presbyterian Church in Lincoln.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Cliff (Patty) Karthauser, Rhonda (Doug) Obermeier, and Gary (Ann) Karthauser. Seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren with another due in January. Brother, Duane Topp. Lila was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Cletus P. Karthauser.

Private family service to be held. Livestream to begin at 2:30 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020. Go to www.goodsheppc.com In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials be made to Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Lincoln.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Service
2:30p.m.
Livestream
www.goodsheppc.com, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Paige Ritter
December 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss Gary. May God give you comfort in this time of a life of celebration.
Joseph Prai
December 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of your beloved mother and grandmother. She was a very special person to those who knew and loved her. Our most vivid memory of her is her radiant smile...as long as her children, grands and great-grands were around it never left her face! God´s Blessings on you All.
Dave and Mary Essay
December 9, 2020
Sorry for your loss to the family. God bless you all through this difficult time.
Michael Kappelman
December 9, 2020
