Lila Papke
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home
211 E 1St St
Hickman, NE

Lila Papke

April 12, 1929 - May 28, 2021

Lila Papke, 92 of Cortland, passed away May 28, 2021. Born on April 12, 1929 in Lincoln to Louis & Rhea (Rudder) Moormeier.

Lila is survived by her children, Cindy (husband Marvin) Price of Firth & Norval L. Papke of Cortland; grandchildren: Jacob and Chase Hartwig, Darren (wife Corina) Price, Megan (husband Aaron) King, Janice (husband Randy) Brown and Jennifer Mara; great-grandchildren Alexis and Blake King and Lucas Brown; sister-in-law, Donna Riggs of Olathe, KS; and nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norval W. Papke; siblings, Clifford & Don Moormeier, Lucille Borner and sister-in-law, Darlene Isely.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at The Cortland United Church in Cortland, Nebraska. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. Viewing will be at the Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home 211 E. First Street, Hickman on Tuesday from 5 pm to 7 pm. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
1
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home
211 E 1St St, Hickman, NE
Jun
2
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
The Cortland United Church
Cortland, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home
