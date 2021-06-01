Lila Papke

April 12, 1929 - May 28, 2021

Lila Papke, 92 of Cortland, passed away May 28, 2021. Born on April 12, 1929 in Lincoln to Louis & Rhea (Rudder) Moormeier.

Lila is survived by her children, Cindy (husband Marvin) Price of Firth & Norval L. Papke of Cortland; grandchildren: Jacob and Chase Hartwig, Darren (wife Corina) Price, Megan (husband Aaron) King, Janice (husband Randy) Brown and Jennifer Mara; great-grandchildren Alexis and Blake King and Lucas Brown; sister-in-law, Donna Riggs of Olathe, KS; and nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norval W. Papke; siblings, Clifford & Don Moormeier, Lucille Borner and sister-in-law, Darlene Isely.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at The Cortland United Church in Cortland, Nebraska. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. Viewing will be at the Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home 211 E. First Street, Hickman on Tuesday from 5 pm to 7 pm. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.