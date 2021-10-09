Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lila Bell Rees
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Lila Bell Rees

October 7, 2021

Lila Bell Rees, 92, of Beatrice passed away October 7, 2021 at the Homestead House in Beatrice. Lila is survived by daughters, Deb (Gale) Andrew of Beatrice, Dianne (Lennie) Lahman of York, and Dawn Connelly of Lincoln; grandchildren, Tyson (Rachel) Andrew of Lincoln, Rees (Stacy) Lahman of Wichita, KS, Danielle (Zach) Pinckney of Valentine, Joshua (Kay) Connelly of Houston, TX and Letti (Bob) Haneline of Nebraska City; great-grandchildren, Alexia and Tony Andrew, Elliott and Parker Lahman, Gracie, Robert, Kyle Ann, and Josie Pinckney, Hazel Connelly, Gracelynn, Felicity, Zane, and Callum Haneline; sister, Erma Smith of Bellevue; brother, Donovan (Carol) Trout of Beatrice; sisters-in-law, Elaine Rees of Lincoln, and Bonnie Trout of Wymore; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Mission Creek Church of rural Liberty with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Family prayer service will be held Tuesday at 10:15 A.M. at the church. Private family burial will be at the Mission Creek Cemetery of Liberty. Viewing at Fox Funeral Home on Monday from noon until 8:00 P.M. and at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to the service. The family will greet relatives and friends from 6:30 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the Mission Creek Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice. www.foxfuneralhome.net


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Oct
11
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Oct
12
Lying in State
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Mission Creek Church of rural Liberty
NE
Oct
12
Prayer Service
10:15a.m.
Mission Creek Church of rural Liberty
NE
Oct
12
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Mission Creek Church of rural Liberty
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.