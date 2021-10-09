Lila Bell Rees

October 7, 2021

Lila Bell Rees, 92, of Beatrice passed away October 7, 2021 at the Homestead House in Beatrice. Lila is survived by daughters, Deb (Gale) Andrew of Beatrice, Dianne (Lennie) Lahman of York, and Dawn Connelly of Lincoln; grandchildren, Tyson (Rachel) Andrew of Lincoln, Rees (Stacy) Lahman of Wichita, KS, Danielle (Zach) Pinckney of Valentine, Joshua (Kay) Connelly of Houston, TX and Letti (Bob) Haneline of Nebraska City; great-grandchildren, Alexia and Tony Andrew, Elliott and Parker Lahman, Gracie, Robert, Kyle Ann, and Josie Pinckney, Hazel Connelly, Gracelynn, Felicity, Zane, and Callum Haneline; sister, Erma Smith of Bellevue; brother, Donovan (Carol) Trout of Beatrice; sisters-in-law, Elaine Rees of Lincoln, and Bonnie Trout of Wymore; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Mission Creek Church of rural Liberty with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Family prayer service will be held Tuesday at 10:15 A.M. at the church. Private family burial will be at the Mission Creek Cemetery of Liberty. Viewing at Fox Funeral Home on Monday from noon until 8:00 P.M. and at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to the service. The family will greet relatives and friends from 6:30 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the Mission Creek Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice. www.foxfuneralhome.net