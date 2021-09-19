Menu
Lillian Doris Hammarstrom Coniglio
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Lillian Doris Hammarstrom Coniglio

March 31, 1924 - November 29, 2020

Growing up the youngest of 10 children on the "Home Farm" in Genoa City Wisconsin, Lillian grew to be a strong and independent minded woman. She trained and worked as a beautician in Chicago and it was there the night of Saturday, December 6th 1941 she met Airman Tony Coniglio while dancing at the Aragon Ballroom. A wartime romance ensued that culminated in their marriage in the spring of 1946.

Lillian and Tony raised 10 children in their big house on South St. A house filled with energy, lessons, music and laughter. "Big Lil", as she was affectionately known, orchestrated the household like a CEO, often times asking each child in turn, "This family is a corporation, what have you done for the corporation today?"

Forever willing to learn new things, Lillie took up the banjo as well as snow skiing in her 60's. She oft times could be found at her piano singing and playing her favorites songs. Always the entrepreneur, she continued to do beauty work for many years as well as partnering with a much loved niece managing a venture in the fashion clothing business.

A dear friend too many, she would frequently visit with them over a rousing game of Scrabble. It was here that her competitive streak would shine most brightly and her drive to win would not be influenced by friendship or familial ties!

Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Tony and son Tim. She is survived by her children; Carl, Patricia, Ray, Lilly Ann, Antoinette, Ron, Marty, Jen, Amy and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Rosary service will be at 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am Friday September 24, 2021 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1720 Lake Street, Lincoln. The family has designated memorials to: Special Olympics: https://give.specialolympics.org/page/contribute/memorial-tribute. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Rosary
10:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
1720 Lake Street, Lincoln, NE
Sep
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
1720 Lake Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss! Your mom was a beautiful lady inside and out! I remember her beautiful smile and her positive attitude. She was so warm and welcoming to me. May God Bless you with wonderful memories of your mom!
Jon N. Trabert
Friend
September 26, 2021
Hello. I´m sorry for your loss. I met your mother at Arbors. She told me about growing up in Wisconsin and moving to Chicago to be a beautician. She was very good at the word games and Wheel of Fortune. She was very competitive in those games also. I enjoyed meeting her.
Carol Gaston Hutsell
Other
September 21, 2021
Carl, I am sorry for the hurt in your heart with the passing of your Mother. She certainly went with family love and honor of many friends. I remember you talking about your wonderful Mother. God Bless. Nancy.
Nancy Staberg Hammond
Other
September 19, 2021
