Lillian Marie Badgley Lemon

December 9, 1930 - June 15, 2021

Lillian Marie Badgley Lemon, 90, passed away on June 15, 2021. She was born December 9, 1930 in Belleville, Illinois to George and Paula (Deimling) Badgley and spent her early years in a log cabin which had been built in 1802 by her ancestor, David Badgley. Lillian graduated from the Academy of Notre Dame, Belleville, Illinois in 1948. She learned from the School Sisters of Notre Dame to meet life's challenges and celebrate life's joys. These teachers inspired her to pursue a career in education. Lillian attended St. Louis University from 1948-1950.

In 1961, she moved with her family to Lincoln, Nebraska. She continued her education at the University of Nebraska and earned her Bachelor's degree in education in 1972, then worked at Lincoln Southeast High School as an English teacher from 1972 to 1995. During that time she returned to college and earned her Master's degree. Lillian was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a sorority for women teachers, for 45 years. She served two terms as president of the Zeta Chapter of DKG. Lillian also enjoyed her time with friends as a member of the Wooden Spoon Dinner Club from 1972 until 2019. She was a proud Roman Catholic and a lifelong Democrat.

Lillian always looked forward to family celebrations, and enjoyed having the grandchildren and great-grandchildren come to her house to decorate Christmas and Easter cookies, perform in the skits that she wrote, and sing "Happy Birthday". Lillian loved to travel and took many trips to her hometown as well as visiting historic sites in the United States and Europe. She was also active in community theater and performed in plays such as My Fair Lady and The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. Lillian was always available to help out her family and friends, and saw the goodness in everyone. She deeply appreciated the kindness and companionship of her neighbors, friends, and family.

Lillian is survived by her children Kris Lewis (Bill Rogers); Jeff (Liz) Lemon; Kathy (Bob) Dawson, and Greg (Carrol) Lemon; 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, George and Paula Badgley; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Jim Helfrich; and granddaughter Linda Dawson.

Visitation from 3-5 on Sunday June 20 at Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4315 "O" Street. Funeral service will be held Monday June 21 at 10 AM at St. Peter's Catholic Church with interment to follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Condolences online at roperandsons.com. Memorials may be sent to School Sisters of Notre Dame https://ssnd.org/