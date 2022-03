Lillian L. Rezabek

August 28, 1925 – December 14, 2021

Lillian L. Rezabek, 96, of Wilber, passed away Dec 14, 2021. Funeral: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 18 at Kuncl Funeral Home, Crete, NE. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 17 at Kuncl Funeral Home. Memorials are in care of the family. Please visit www.kuncl.com