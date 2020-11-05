Lillian "Lil" Ruth Gibson

September 9, 1959 - November 2, 2020

Lillian "Lil" Ruth Gibson passed away on November 2, 2020. She was born on September 9, 1959 to Benjamin Bandiola and Anita Javellana in Iloilo, Philippines. Her family immigrated to the US and later settled in Lincoln. Lil was a graduate of College View Academy and Union College. She worked as an RN at the Dialysis Center of Lincoln for 17 years and as an instructor at Bryan Health. She was a longtime member and elder of the College View SDA Church.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; sons, Jared (Lana) and Justin; brothers, Rene, John (Deb), and Ivan (Heather) Bandiola; sister, Vivien (Fred Muench); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial service for family will be held on Saturday. A video of the service will be produced for viewing for all loved ones. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Capital Humane Society, in honor of her beloved "granddog" Edward.