Lillian E. Spreeman

July 30, 1934 - January 11, 2022

Lillian E. Spreeman, 87, of Lincoln passed away January 11, 2022. Born July 30, 1934, in Chicago, IL to Arthur and Emily (Bant) Eccarius. Lillian worked for Firestone Tire & Rubber Company in South Gate, CA until 1979 and Rockwell Space Division in Downey, CA, retiring in 1995. Avid Bingo player and bowler.

Family members include her husband, Larry; nieces and nephews Beverly, John, Dave, and Mary Glielmi, Andrew, and Jan Adams, Marianne and Sydney Spreeman. Preceded in death by her parents, brothers Arthur Eccarius, Jr. and Richard Eccarius, sisters Ruth Adams and Emily Glielmi, brother-in-law LeRoy Spreeman, sister-in-law Marlea Spreeman.

Funeral Service: 11:00 am Monday 1/17/22 at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive with burial at 3:00 pm, Andrew Cemetery, Friend, NE. Livestream available at roperandsons.com/livestream. Visitation: Family will greet friends from 3:00-5:00 pm Sunday at Roper and Sons South Chapel. Memorials to American Diabetes Association-Nebraska Affiliate or The Macular Degeneration Foundation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com