Linda S. Baumann
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE

Linda S. (Bertwell) Baumann

July 20, 1957 – March 23, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Wayne and Helen Bertwell. Survived by daughters, Heather (Ricky) Zaske, Amy (Monte) Brummet and Reva Baumann (Levi Weigman); grandchildren, Brenna, Liam and Tripp; sister, Tammy Kassebaum; nieces and nephew, Marci, Ashley, Jack and Dani; beloved dogs, Jax and Barrett.

Funeral Monday, March 29, 2021 at 11:30AM at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. Visitation Sunday 3:00-5:00pm at the funeral home. Interment with military honors at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the family for later designation. John A Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Bellevue/Sarpy Co Chapel, 3402 Samson Way Bellevue 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Mar
29
Funeral
11:30a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Amy, Lori, How sad, hope to see you soon.
Todd
March 29, 2021
