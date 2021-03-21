Menu
Linda Sue Bettge

March 4, 1949 - December 28, 2020

Linda Sue Bettge was born March 4,1949 at Fort Sill, Lawton, Oklahoma to Frederick Bettge, Sr. & Dorothy Bettge. They moved to Lincoln, NE when Linda was ten, where she attended Prescott Elementary, Irving Junior High & Lincoln High School, graduating in 1967. She received her B.A. in Political Science from UNLV in 1993.

She married Ron Bumgardner and they had one son Derick. Linda moved to Santa Cruz, CA where she met and married Ron Ashworth, adopting his two young daughters, Autumn & Veronica. They moved to Las Vegas, NV where she lived the rest of her life.

Linda is survived by her son, Derick (Joni) grandsons Joshua & Ashur, brothers Frederick Bettge (Diane) & Barry Bettge & many nieces & nephews.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Im so sorry to hear this news. Linda will be greatly missed. Sincerely Barbara Irons-Jones
Barb Jones
March 23, 2021
"Another Lincoln High Job Well Done."
Bobby Mersed
March 23, 2021
My mother, Esther Amend, was Dottie's best friend. Mom met Linda several times when they were in Las Vegas, and in Lincoln. I'm so sorry for your family's loss. (my mother passed away in August, 2018.)
Jeanne Atkinson
March 22, 2021
