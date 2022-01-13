Menu
Linda R. Hollister
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE

Linda R. Hollister

October 27, 1953 - January 9, 2022

Linda R. Hollister, 68, of Lincoln, NE died Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Lancaster Rehabilitation. Linda was born on October 27, 1953, in Grand Island to LeRoy and Josephine (Bennett) Beberniss. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High. On May 19, 1972, Linda was united in marriage to Dean Hollister at the Hall County Court House. After which the couple lived in Grand Island. Linda enjoyed reading, listening to oldies, fishing, playing intramural sports, and spending time with family and pets.

She is survived by her husband, Dean of Grand Island; children Kimberly and Nicholas; three grandchildren, Kaylee, Gage, and Kaitlin; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marylin, Marvin, Gene, and Dianna. She was preceded in death by her parents LeRoy and Josephine Beberniss, and brothers David Beberniss and Jerry Glassnap.

Visitation will be from 1 - 4 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested for donations to fight Alzheimer's in Linda's name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
