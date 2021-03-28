Linda Lee (Finley) London

March 23, 2021

Linda Lee (Finley) London, 80, passed Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Born in Ord, NE to Maynard and Thelma Finley. She grew up in Scotia and worked on the farm next to her father from the time she was little until they moved to Lincoln in 1954 at the age of 14. She had a strong work ethic at a young age and could do anything a hired hand could do. Linda graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1956, at the age of 16, with an offer for a full ride sports scholarship to UNL. She was very athletic and involved in all sports, excelling at swimming and softball. She loved horseback riding and was an outdoors woman, was involved in archery, shooting, deer bowhunting and fishing. Linda loved all animals and always had a menagerie at home.

Linda married Dale London in 1957. Her hobbies stretched to learning classical guitar and the hammer dulcimer. It was the struggle of finding a guitar that led she and her husband into their lifelong career as Master Luthiers. They began their business, London String Instrument Repair in 1969, in a tiny shop above the stores in University Place and moved to a store front shop in 1974. Their business was their life, their customers became their friends. Linda said "Music is like a language of its own. Music is one of the senses, it is like smell, you can walk into a room and smell something and it reminds you of something. Music is always embedded in your head." She continued the business after her husband passed in 2004, they were a service to the music community for over 50 years.

Linda is survived by her daughter Jan London (former spouse Tom Addison), sisters Denice (Leon) Noble (Lincoln) and Judy (Gordon) Jones (Ashville, NC); her grandchildren Ashely (Matt) Marlow and Ryan (Adry) Fosler; two grandchildren Shepherd and Arlo; many nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Preceded in death by husband Dale, son Mark, parents Maynard and Thelma Finley, and infant sister.

Celebration of Life to be held in the future. Linda chose to be a tissue donor and to be cremated, those services provided by Aspen Cremation & Burial Service Inc., Lincoln, NE. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left online at https://aspenaftercare.com/obituary/linda-lee-london/. Stories of impact: https://www.facebook.com/civicnebraska/videos/368159753913691