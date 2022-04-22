Menu
Linda L. Rohlfs-Eisenhauer
FUNERAL HOME
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE

Linda L. Rohlfs-Eisenhauer

May 19, 1948 - April 20, 2022

Linda L. Rohlfs-Eisenhauer, 73 of Burr, passed away on April 20, 2022 in Lincoln. She was born on May 19, 1948 to William & Rhea (Lenocker) Michael.

Survived by her husband Dwight Eisenhauer of Burr; children Jeff (Amy) Rohlfs of Unadilla, Becky (Larry) Wallen of Lincoln; step-sons Rick (Trang) Eisenhauer of Hickman, Jon (Caryn) Eisenhauer of Syracuse; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings Jim (Janay) Michael, Sandy (Edward) Llorente, Andrea Michael, William Michael; also many nieces & nephews. Preceded by her parents and first husband Loran Rohlfs.

Funeral Service will be on Monday, April 25 at 11 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Burr. Burial will be at the Park Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 24 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home in Syracuse. Arrangements by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 22, 2022.
