Lindy L. Stevens

May 27, 1944 - August 20, 2020

Lindy L. Stevens, 76 years, of Lincoln, NE formerly Fremont, NE passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Homestead Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln. Lindy was born May 27, 1944 to Phillip and Clara (Chiarelotto) Brazee in Chicago, IL. She grew up in Yutan, NE and graduated from Yutan High School. She attended Midland Lutheran College after high school. Lindy worked for ENCOR for many years. She was a member of A.A. and former member of the First Congregational Church in Fremont.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Stevens Edgerton; sister, Lydia (Tom) Ross; grandchildren, Robert Edgerton Jr. and Rachelle (Nikolas) Sage; great-grandchildren, Bernie, Jacob, and Emily.

Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Friday, August 28, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Ken Hessel will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at Moser's. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Shelby, NE. Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490. Condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com