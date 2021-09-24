Menu
Lloyd R. Holles
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Lloyd R. Holles

September 21, 2021

Lloyd R. Holles 74 of Lincoln, NE passed away September 21, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday 10am-8pm, with family present 4:30-6:30pm and rosary at 6:30pm all at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30am Monday, September 27, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 7501 Yankee Woods Drive. Burial will take place in Granville, IA at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 10:00am. Memorials to Tabitha Hospice. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Sep
26
Calling hours
4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Sep
26
Rosary
6:30p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Sep
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Michael Catholic Church
7501 Yankee Woods Drive., NE
Sep
28
Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
Granville, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolenses to the Holles family. Lloyd was one of those characters that you could never forget. May he rest in peace. God bless.
Michael J McDermott
September 24, 2021
