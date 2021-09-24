Lloyd R. Holles

September 21, 2021

Lloyd R. Holles 74 of Lincoln, NE passed away September 21, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday 10am-8pm, with family present 4:30-6:30pm and rosary at 6:30pm all at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30am Monday, September 27, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 7501 Yankee Woods Drive. Burial will take place in Granville, IA at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 10:00am. Memorials to Tabitha Hospice. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com