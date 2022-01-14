Menu
Lloyd Wayne "Bud" McCullough
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE

Lloyd "Bud" Wayne McCullough

April 26, 1929 - January 11, 2022

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in York, with the Reverend Rob Garton officiating. Interment, with full military honors, will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York. Visitation will be held from 1 to 9pm, Friday, January 14, 2022 with the family greeting friends from 6 to 7:30pm at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to Stephens Ministries, Teammates, or Meals on Wheels. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Jan
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
York, NE
Metz Mortuary
Angela Grenier and family
January 14, 2022
