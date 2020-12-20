Lloyd A. Otto

March 24, 1945 - December 17, 2020

Lloyd A. Otto, 75, of Hickman, NE, died December 17, 2020. He was born in Beatrice, NE on March 24, 1945 to Alfred & Minnie Otto. Lloyd was involved with many activities and a member of the Norris Education Foundation.

Survived by wife Carolyn; children (spouses) Lori (Tom) Noren and Chad (January) Otto grandchildren Nick (Amanda) Noren and Clare (J.C.) Hurt; Camden, Crew and Coby Otto; as well as many extended family. Preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers.

Due to the current pandemic, Celebration of Life services will be at a future date. Memorials to Norris Education Foundation or to the Otto Family. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.