Lloyd A. Otto
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020

Lloyd A. Otto

March 24, 1945 - December 17, 2020

Lloyd A. Otto, 75, of Hickman, NE, died December 17, 2020. He was born in Beatrice, NE on March 24, 1945 to Alfred & Minnie Otto. Lloyd was involved with many activities and a member of the Norris Education Foundation.

Survived by wife Carolyn; children (spouses) Lori (Tom) Noren and Chad (January) Otto grandchildren Nick (Amanda) Noren and Clare (J.C.) Hurt; Camden, Crew and Coby Otto; as well as many extended family. Preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers.

Due to the current pandemic, Celebration of Life services will be at a future date. Memorials to Norris Education Foundation or to the Otto Family. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thinking of your family as you celebrate Lloyd´s life. Prayers for peace in the coming days.
The Consbruck Family
October 1, 2021
We are sorry for loss of a good old neighbor & friend. Mick & Connie
Mick Abbott
Friend
December 22, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of Lloyd´s passing. We have shared a lot of good times together. We watched our children grow up together as neighbors and schoolmates. Lori and our girls played softball together. So many happy memories. You and the family our in our prayers.
Harvey and Carol Hartwig
December 21, 2020
Amber Jobman
December 21, 2020
Lloyd and I were good buddies one weekend a year during the State Fair. Was a great guy, am saddened by the news. He will be missed! Condolences to the family.
Dan Zabel
December 20, 2020
Sympathy and prayers to Lloyd's family from a former co-worker at Lancaster County.
Kathryn Murtaugh
December 20, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Lloyd´s passing. Our deepest sympathy to you and your family. Please let us know when the Celebration of Life is planned. Again, our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Terry and Kay Adams
December 20, 2020
