Lloyd Dean Ruemelin

August 27, 1930 - March 12, 2021

Lloyd Dean Ruemelin, Adams, reached his heavenly home on March 12, 2021. He came into the world on August 27, 1930 when he was born to Emil and Effie (Dodson) Ruemelin. Lloyd married Elnore "Babe" Behrens on September 23, 1949.

Family mourning his loss, but celebrating his life, include his and Babe's four daughters: Rita (Calvin) Fix of Cortland, Charlene (Terry) Marschman of Fairbury, Patty (Max) Searcey of Marysville, KS and LaVon (Kevin) Parde of Geneva; grandchildren, Craig (Kim) Fix, Mindy Marschman, Bret (Kelsey) Marschman, Shannon (Mike Bussmann) Searcey, Shane Searcey, Luke (Linnea) Parde, Nate Parde, and Abbie Parde; and ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Donna Acton and Bonnie Ward, as well as two sisters-in-law, Ruth Allen and Maxine Behrens and many nephews and nieces that were always special to him. Preceding him in death were his wife, Elnore, in 2014, his grandson Corey Fix, his parents, parents-in-law, Ekke and Clara Behrens, his brother, Bob Ruemelin and a host of in-laws and dear friends.

Funeral services: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at American Lutheran Church of Adams. Masks are preferred and social distancing will be observed. If you would like to watch the funeral service livestreamed, please go to the church's Facebook page. Private immediate family burial will be at the Highland Cemetery of Adams. Family prayer service: 1:45 P.M. on Tuesday at the church. Visitation: 9:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Monday and on Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at Fox Funeral Home of Adams and one hour preceding the service at the church on Tuesday. Memorials to the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Adams. www.foxfuneralhome.net