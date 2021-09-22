Lois Irene Anson

February 16, 1927 – August 26, 2021

Lois Irene Anson, 94, of Lincoln passed into the presence of her Lord on August 26, 2021 at Saint Elizabeth hospital in Lincoln after a brief illness. She was born Lois Christensen in Big Springs NE on February 16, 1927, to Knud Nissen Christensen and Bertha Elizabeth (Nelson) Christensen. She graduated from Hooper High School in 1945, and attended St. Paul Bible College for one year.

She married Charles Melvin Anson on September 5, 1948, in Lincoln. Lois raised and nurtured three sons. She was active in her church. She sang in the choir and occasionally performed solos. She provided her popular baked goods to church socials. She was also an accomplished seamstress and knitter, and made most of her own clothes as well as sweaters and an occasional suit for the men in her family.

Because she had a severe and chronic illness in her youth, she self-studied nutrition and restored her health. She twice recovered from cancer, and then remained very healthy until she suffered a stroke a few days before her death. She died peacefully, surrounded by her sons and daughter-in-law.

Lois is survived by her brother-in-law LeRoy (Isabell Longstreet) of Hastings; sister-in-law Charlotte (Ronald) McKenzie of Fremont; sons Edward (Gertruda Smeets) of Andover MA, Timothy of Gloucester MA, and Thomas (Linda Kranz) of Lincoln; and grandchildren Britta of Seattle WA, Vicky of Nashua NH, and Erik of Seattle WA. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles; her brother Edward Christensen (Irmgard "Kitty" Bruning), and her sisters Dorothea (Oliver "Ollie" Spicer), Myrtis (Maclyn Gerold), and Merle (Delmar Akerlund); and her daughter-in-law Linda.

A celebration of her life is being planned for the spring.