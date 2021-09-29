Lois Marie (Jamison) Gibson

September 23, 2021

Lois Marie (Jamison) Gibson, 95, was born in Quinter, KS, to Wilcie and Gretta (Ikenberry) Jamison. She met Robert Desmond Gibson when they were both students at the University of Kansas and they were married on December 28, 1947. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of the Antelope Park Church of the Brethren and was a musician and active supporter of the arts. She hosted the Pharmacy Wives' Group at the University of Nebraska College of Pharmacy, worked at Barb's Hallmark, volunteered at many places throughout her life, and was an avid supporter of college sports, especially KU Basketball. She also welcomed many foreign exchange students into her home and was always ready to help those in need.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert Desmond Gibson. Lois Marie's surviving family includes her sister and brother-in-law Robert and Marlene Courtney; sister Birdene Fahey; brother-in-law Robert Blincoe; daughter and son-in-law Nancy and Dr. Tom Martin of Hickman, NE; son and daughter-in-law Richard and Christin Gibson of Tucson, AZ; daughter and son-in-law Gretta and Mike Dilley of Hallam, NE; grandchildren and spouses Viveca Dilley, Dr. Scott and Jane Gibson, Heather and Justin Strope, Julie Martin, Dr. Peter and Maggie Gibson, Chase and Kim Dilley, and Bryan and Kayleen Martin; and ten great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at the Antelope Park Church of the Brethren, 3645 Sumner St., Lincoln, NE. Prior private interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorial contributions to Antelope Park Church of the Brethren, the People's City Mission, or the Lincoln Community Playhouse. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.