Lois Lefay Milburn

February 18, 1922 - December 13, 2021

Lois Lefay Milburn, of Lincoln passed away peacefully after a brief illness on 12/13/2021 just two months shy of her 100th birthday. She was born on February 18, 1922, to Rose and Arthur Milburn. In 1941, at the age of 19, Lois, along with her parents and younger siblings, moved to California as had her older sister, Doris before them. There she later met her future husband, John Nankervis.

Lois worked for McDonald Douglas during WWII as a riveter. She was one of those infamous "Rosie the Riveters" who wielded a heavy hydraulic rivet gun to affix the aluminum skin to the airframes of C47 Skytrains, which were DC-3's converted into troop transport planes.

After John passed away in 2000, Lois managed well for about a decade on her own, but then things got a bit more challenging. She moved from her beloved home in Wilmington to a home near her sister, Opal, in Auburn California, near where John's family had been back in the day. She remained there for two years and then moved in with her sister, Doris, in San Jose. In May of 2020, Lois and Doris moved back to Nebraska with their niece to be closer to family.

She is survived by her two sisters, Doris Franco (101) and Opal Garton (103).

Funeral Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday (12-18-21) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, Lincoln, NE. Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the Blue Springs Cemetery, Blue Springs, NE. Visitation with family present will be one hour prior to the service.