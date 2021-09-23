Menu
Lois Margaret Scheve
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Lois Margaret Scheve

October 22, 1923 - September 20, 2021

Lois Margaret Scheve, 97, of Lincoln, went to heaven to live with Jesus, Monday, September 20, 2021. She was born in Hampton on October 22, 1923 to Elizabeth and Jacob F. (Troester) Bamesberger. She graduated from Aurora High School in 1941 and taught country school. She attended University of Nebraska where she graduated in home economics and married her husband of 57 years, Robert J. Scheve, Sr.

She will be missed by her children Robert (Karla) Scheve of Celina, TX, Cynthia (Tom) Sinagra of San Pedro, CA, and Deborah Scheve of Lincoln; grandchildren, Ted (Emily) Scheve of Raleigh, NC, Samuel Scheve, of Charlette, NC, Jessica Scheve of Lynchburg, VA and Kyle Sinagra of San Pedro, CA.

A graveside service will be held at 10 am Friday (09/24/21) at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6700 S. 14th St, Lincoln. Visitation at the funeral home will be on Friday at 9 before the service. Light lunch reception following services in the lower level of the funeral home. A Memorial Service will be held in October at Redeemer Lutheran, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to https://nebraskafamilyalliance.org/ in Lois's memory. Please visit www.lincolnfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Sep
24
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Park
6700 S. 14th St, Lincoln, NE
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lois was my first Sunday School teacher at Redeemer. I cannot remember a time she wasn´t smiling. Growing up at Redeemer, I always enjoyed talking with her, and seeing her. Her smile was contagious. She will be missed.
Kendra Trumbley
Friend
September 23, 2021
I met Lois at the House of Prayer in a Saturday prayer group. A most sweet beautiful spirited lady. My condolences to the family. God bless.
Barbara Holder
September 23, 2021
We will always remember her kind smile, such a sweet lady our condolences to the family.
Scott and Verna Hoffman
September 23, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I met your mom and dad at the Cooper Y many years ago and so looked forward to a quick visit when our paths would cross. Will think of them often as I see their smiling faces.
Carri Honz
Other
September 23, 2021
