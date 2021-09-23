Lois Margaret Scheve

October 22, 1923 - September 20, 2021

Lois Margaret Scheve, 97, of Lincoln, went to heaven to live with Jesus, Monday, September 20, 2021. She was born in Hampton on October 22, 1923 to Elizabeth and Jacob F. (Troester) Bamesberger. She graduated from Aurora High School in 1941 and taught country school. She attended University of Nebraska where she graduated in home economics and married her husband of 57 years, Robert J. Scheve, Sr.

She will be missed by her children Robert (Karla) Scheve of Celina, TX, Cynthia (Tom) Sinagra of San Pedro, CA, and Deborah Scheve of Lincoln; grandchildren, Ted (Emily) Scheve of Raleigh, NC, Samuel Scheve, of Charlette, NC, Jessica Scheve of Lynchburg, VA and Kyle Sinagra of San Pedro, CA.

A graveside service will be held at 10 am Friday (09/24/21) at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6700 S. 14th St, Lincoln. Visitation at the funeral home will be on Friday at 9 before the service. Light lunch reception following services in the lower level of the funeral home. A Memorial Service will be held in October at Redeemer Lutheran, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to https://nebraskafamilyalliance.org/ in Lois's memory. Please visit www.lincolnfh.com.